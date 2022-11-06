The Buffalo Bills (6-1) hit the road for their second AFC East divisional showdown this year, and on this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know to get ready for this Week 9 clash between the Bills and the New York Jets (5-3) at MetLife Stadium.

Among the topics discussed:

Jets QB Zach Wilson isn’t performing well when facing pressure, and he’s been under constant pressure of late.

Buffalo’s defensive front seems poised for a huge game going up against a banged-up Jets offensive line.

The Bills may have caught a break in the timing of their first matchup vs. the Jets, who are without the services of dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall and No. 1 wideout Corey Davis.

Buffalo should think long and hard about holding Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White out of this game, especially knowing how bad the MetLife turf is, and how many players suffer injuries on the surface.

Questionable with an oblique injury, linebacker Matt Milano’s presence would be sorely missed if forced to sit out this game.

Josh Allen seems ready to put a disappointing second-half performance vs. the Green Bay Packers behind him.

It should be an exciting matchup, watching promising Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner going up against Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Ryan Bates and Buffalo’s offensive line need to stay on the same page to have any chance of containing the Jets’ fearsome defensive front, led by Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins.

What kind of role will newly acquired running back Nyheim Hines play in his Bills debut?

We close with our score predictions as Buffalo seeks its first AFC East win of the year.

