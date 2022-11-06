Buffalo Bills at New York Jets first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets are set to square off today in what’s sure to be a hard-fought divisional game. Buffalo has lost its only AFC East matchup this season, dropping a 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins in September. The Jets, meanwhile, are 1-1 in the division having beaten those same Dolphins, then losing to the New England Patriots last week.

For the Bills, they’re dealing with some injuries on defense, as All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer has already been ruled out for the game with an elbow injury. Early reports from Ian Rapport Sunday morning indicated that linebacker Matt Milano, who is dealing with an oblique injury, would be sidelined, as well. That’s since been confirmed, as Milano joins Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White as studs from Buffalo’s defense who will sit this week.

It’s not as if the Jets have escaped the injury bug, though, as running back Breece Hall (ACL), wide receiver Corey Davis (knee), and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) are all out this week. Only Davis is expected back at some point this season.

Your first-half open thread is here, friends. Be civil to each other. Remember to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. And, most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!