Buffalo Bills Week 9 inactives at the New York Jets

With the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets set to kick off in approximately 90 minutes, that means the inactive lists are set. Buffalo had already declared one vital player out for the game, but two others were listed as questionable. The Jets, for their part, had only one player with an injury designation, and that was wideout Corey Davis. He was ruled out for the game.

Who’s in and who’s out for Buffalo? Here are today’s inactive players.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Buffalo is rolling with all of their running backs and all of their wideouts active today, so Sweeney is the odd man out again at tight end. Quintin Morris will back up Dawson Knox.

T Spencer Brown

Buffalo’s starting right tackle is down once again with an ankle injury, so veteran David Quessenberry is active. Justin Murray, the typical gamely inactive offensive lineman, is active as the eighth player in the trenches.

LB Matt Milano

As reported by Ian Rapport this morning, Milano is down due to an oblique injury. It’s expected that rookie Terrel Bernard will start in his place. Fellow rookie Baylon Spector is active, as well.

CB Tre’Davious White

This isn’t necessarily surprising, as White continues to work his way back from an ACL tear he suffered on Thanksgiving night last season. While he was elevated to the 53-man roster this week, he’ll have to wait at least one more game to make his 2022 debut. Cam Lewis is active as the team’s sixth corner, with the trio of Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Christian Benford set to continue to rotate as the outside corners.

S Jordan Poyer

This we already knew, as Poyer was declared out on Friday thanks to the elbow injury he suffered in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers. It hasn’t come out yet whether the starter will be Jaquan Johnson or the recently reacquired Dean Marlowe, but my gut says that it will be Marlowe playing most, if not all, of the snaps.

Here are the Jets’ inactives this week: