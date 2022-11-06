Bills vs. Jets: New York’s C.J. Mosley suffers injury during first quarter

Less than six minutes into the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ Week 9 game, New York Jets linebacker and team leader C.J. Mosley was sent to the medical tent after an injury timeout. Early reports indicated that the linebacker is being looked at concerning a hand or finger injury, but later he was listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

The injury occurred as the Bills were working down the field on their second possession of Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium. Mosley was replaced in the lineup by Jamien Sherwood.

Mosley has recorded 82 tackles this season, 40 of them solo, compared to Sherwood’s three tackles (one solo).

Mosley’s injury is a major hit to the Jets’ defense. Both on field and off-field, Mosley has played a key role in leading New York’s defense since 2019. Stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings for further updates on this and any breaking in-game news.