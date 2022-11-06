Bills vs. Jets: Sheldon Rankins seeking medical treatment for an elbow injury

Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins had to leave the game in the first quarter with the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills locked in a close game in a battle between divisional rivals.

Rankins could be seen jogging to the sideline in the first quarter as the Bills moved down field to score the first touchdown of the game. Rankins has 22 tackles (14 of them solo) and two sacks on the season.

While it was unclear what caused the injury, after spending time in the medical tent on the Jets sideline, New York announced that Rankins was questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Rankins was replaced by Nathan Shepherd who recorded three tackles and a sack last week in the Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots. Shepherd has 11 tackles in the first eight weeks of the season.