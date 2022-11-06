Bills DE Greg Rousseau questionable to return against Jets

As the Buffalo Bills went into half time leading the New York Jets by a precariously thin margin, 14-10, they announced yet another injury to their defense that is already playing without several starters.

The Bills announced that defensive end Greg Rousseau is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Injury Update: DE Greg Rousseau is questionable to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2022

While it isn’t clear when Rousseau was injured, the final defensive stand of the half wasn’t brilliant by any means for the Bills. The Jets were able to move systemically down field on a drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown run with Michael Carter running straight through the middle of Buffalo’s defensive line.

If Rousseau can’t take the field in the final quarter, Buffalo will have to lean more heavily on defensive end Boogie Basham. While Rousseau, in his second year in the league, has 20 tackles and five sacks entering today’s game, Basham, a second-year player as well, has just seven tackles and one sack in a depth role.