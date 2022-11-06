Bills CB Kaiir Elam injured in third quarter against Jets

With the Buffalo Bills trying to hold off the New York Jets while clinging to a 14-10 lead mid-way through the third quarter, yet another injury to their defense hit them hard.

This time it was rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam who struggled to get up off the turf and ultimately more limped than jogged his way off the field with Buffalo trainers by his side.

The Bills have been using a rotation of Elam and fellow-rookie Christian Benford to fill the hole left by Tre’Davious White and his torn ACL. While the Bills started the season without White who was on the PUP list, the rookie tandem has done fairly well in keeping up with opposing receivers.

Earlier in the season, Benford broke his hand, leaving Elam to handle the duties at corner by himself. Now the tables could turn as Benford may have to handle the duties alone for the rest of the game. That’s because the Bills have announced that Elam is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Injury Update: CB Kaiir Elam is questionable to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 6, 2022

While White has returned to the Bills 53-man roster, he isn’t available to step up and help today as he was among the Bills inactives for their Week 9 game.