Bills CB Dane Jackson injured late in fourth quarter against Jets

With the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets tied up at 17 in a divisional battle, the Bills took yet another hit to a defense that can’t seem to keep players on the field.

Cornerback Dane Jackson was down on the field after a 15-yard run by Michael Carter. While not a part of the tackle, Jackson was unable to get up from his spot yards away from where the play ended.

Training staff, along with head coach Sean McDermott, made their way to Jackson before they were able to get him to his feet and off the field.

Jackson was replaced by rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam who had already left the game with an ankle injury. Elam had been questionable to return, so it’s encouraging he was able to step up and fill in for an injured Jackson. The defense is running out of options to replace injured starters.