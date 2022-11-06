The Buffalo Bills suffered their second divisional loss as they fell to the New York Jets 20-17 on Sunday, and almost as bad as the numbers on the scoreboard were the numbers on the Bills injury list.

While the Bills continued their season-long trend of piling up injuries on the defensive side of the ball, possibly the scariest injury was the one that came in the final seconds of the game.

Quarterback Josh Allen had his arm hit by the Jets’ Bryce Huff when he was attempting to throw the ball down field and lead the Bills on a comeback drive. With 1:17 left on the clock, Allen got ready to throw, but instead was sacked and fumbled the ball, which was ultimately recovered by Bills lineman Ryan Bates.

#Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to suffer a right elbow injury on this play late in the loss to the #Jets



On the following play, Allen threw a pass to Stefon Diggs, but the pass fell incomplete well short of the intended target. After the throw, the quarterback could be seen rubbing his right elbow and flexing his arm.

However, on the final offensive play of the game, a 4th & 21, Allen’s arm didn’t fail him as he launched a deep ball to Gabe Davis. While Allen didn’t seem to be missing any strength on the pass, Davis, who was in a back-and-forth battle with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, wasn’t able to make the completion.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott was asked about his quarterback’s elbow, but wasn’t able to provide much insight into what the specific injury might be.

“I’m aware of it, but as far as I know, he’s still being evaluated,” McDermott said, adding that he hadn’t yet talked to the medical staff.

While the Bills don’t have any answers or information regarding the extent of the injury to their quarterback—who was an early favorite to win the league’s MVP honors this season—there is reason to be concerned that it could be an UCL strain or a posterior triceps injury.