Bills vs. Vikings opening odds: Buffalo favored by 7.5 points

Well, that was certainly frustrating. Buffalo Bills fans are disappointed this Monday morning, as their team suffered an embarrassing 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. But Vegas and DraftKings Sportsbook still think highly of the Bills, as they open as 7.5-point favorites for their Week 10 showdown with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings come to Orchard Park, NY to try and keep building on their impressive season. Kirk Cousins is often the butt of everyone’s quarterback jokes, but he has his team off to an impressive start. His connection with wide receiver Justin Jefferson has proven to be as impressive as Josh Allen’s chemistry with Stefon Diggs. Dalvin Cook has proven to still be one of the best running backs in the NFL, and the Vikings’ defense is playing inspired.

The Bills still have reason to be optimistic. Entering Week 10 with a 6-2 record is a position that a lot of teams would currently love to be in. But some fans have the blues after falling to 0-2 in a loaded division like the AFC East. The defense will look to bounce back after a shaky performance in the run game. Quarterback Josh Allen would also like to rebound from another two-turnover performance.

