Saints vs. Ravens: ‘Monday Night Football’ game pick and open thread

Monday Night Football is here! After a solid Sunday of football, the Baltimore Ravens travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a fun matchup with some star power. The Ravens are favored, but only by two points, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has his team in the lead in the AFC North. After some early disappointments and losses to teams they were expected to beat, the Ravens’ season seems to be taking shape. Last year, injuries derailed their playoff hopes and championship aspirations. This year, Jackson is doing enough to keep the team in position to make the playoffs and strike.

The Saints have been bothered by injuries. Wide receiver Michael Thomas is now out for the year after having surgery on his foot that has sidelined him for most of the season. But running back Alvin Kamara looks like an All-Pro this year, and quarterback Andy Dalton has done a decent job filling in and taking over for Jameis Winston.

I expect Jackson and the Ravens to get the job done tonight. He’s betting on himself this season, and that means winning the games you’re supposed to win, especially on prime time. I’m picking the Ravens win and cover on the road. I’m actually very shocked the spread is so low.