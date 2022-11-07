Quarterback Josh Allen threw two more terrible interceptions and the Buffalo Bills’ run defense was gashed and gouged for the second straight game as the Bills suffered a demoralizing 20-17 loss Sunday to the New York Jets.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s shocking loss to the Jets.

Bills-Jets game recaps

The Bills entered Sunday riding high thanks to a five-game winning streak. They departed New Jersey feeling dejected after dropping a 20-17 decision to the Jets. Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills were pushed around by the Jets, falling to 0-2 against AFC East foes this year.

Bills news, notes, observations from the loss

What on Earth is wrong with Allen? For the second straight week, Allen struggled big-time, this time against the talented Jets defense, throwing a pair of back-breaking interceptions.

Plus, read report cards and positional grades, analysis on a humbling road loss for the Bills, explore how Buffalo abandoned the run game and became too one-dimensional, and a discussion about what the team can do to solve its suddenly leaky run defense.

Josh Allen elbow injury of concern

As if getting pushed around by the Jets wasn’t bad enough, Allen appeared to hurt his arm late in the loss. After the setback, Allen admitted he has “slight pain” in his throwing arm, but that he will “get through it.”

