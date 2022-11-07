Josh Allen to be limited as Bills vs. Vikings prep begins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is likely to be limited as the team closes the book on their most recent loss and turns their attention to a Week 10 matchup with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. That according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who tweeted the news on Monday afternoon following a day of online speculation about the nature of Allen’s injury.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say. He’s still undergoing tests to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not provide much of an update during his usual Monday afternoon press conference, stating that the injury was still under evaluation, that he’d know more within 24 hours, and could provide more of an update during his Wednesday pre-practice press conference.

Sean McDermott says Bills are still going through the process w/ Josh Allen elbow and still evaluating the injury. “We all know Josh and how competitive he is and that he loves to be out there with his teammates.” McDermott says that’s what he does know. Will know more tomorrow. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 7, 2022

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen confirmed a bit later on that Allen is being evaluated for an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury, which is something that Allen has previously dealt with in his pro career.

Bills QB Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, per source.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier team hopes to have more info Tuesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 7, 2022

Allen was injured on the Bills’ third-to-last play of their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Allen was hit on his throwing arm by blitzing Jets defensive back Bryce Hall, losing control of the ball on the play (guard Ryan Bates recovered the fumble). On the next play, a short-hopped incomplete throw on 3rd & 21, Allen was visibly shaking his arm and rubbing his throwing elbow. On 4th & 21, he rolled to his leaved and heaved a ball 70 yards in the air to receiver Gabe Davis, who couldn’t complete the catch and extend the game.

After the game, Allen—who had his worst game of the season by far, even before the injury—told reporters that there was some “slight pain,” but that he’d “get through it,” per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Bills QB Josh Allen on holding his elbow at the end of the game “There was some slight pain, but I’ll get through it” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 6, 2022

Since then, however, there had been some speculation throughout the evening on Sunday and into Monday—fueled by outlets such as Sports Injury Central—that Allen had a more serious injury to his throwing elbow than initially met the eye.

Buffalo #Bills QB Josh Allen appeared to suffer an injury to his throwing elbow in their Week 9 loss to the #Jets. @ProFootballDoc gives his instant analysis



Full video⏩ https://t.co/D7qgxn7Flw pic.twitter.com/0oMZzZvu1t — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 6, 2022

Allen injured his UCL during his rookie season in 2018, during a Week 6 road loss to the Houston Texans. He missed Buffalo’s next four starts that season, returning five weeks later (after the team’s bye) to finish out the season.

An update on Josh Allen from @injuryexpert.



Definitely a nerve-wracking situation for the Bills and their fans as they host Minnesota this week. #BillsMafia #JoshAllen #NFLInjuries pic.twitter.com/bTAH6h90N8 — TheLines (@TheLinesUS) November 7, 2022

The Bills will hold their first practice before the Vikings game on Wednesday. We’ll know more about Allen’s status, and his level of practice participation, at that point.