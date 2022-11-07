 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Josh Allen to be limited as Bills vs. Vikings prep begins

Allen’s throwing elbow is sure to be the talking point of the week

By Brian Galliford
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is likely to be limited as the team closes the book on their most recent loss and turns their attention to a Week 10 matchup with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. That according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who tweeted the news on Monday afternoon following a day of online speculation about the nature of Allen’s injury.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not provide much of an update during his usual Monday afternoon press conference, stating that the injury was still under evaluation, that he’d know more within 24 hours, and could provide more of an update during his Wednesday pre-practice press conference.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen confirmed a bit later on that Allen is being evaluated for an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) injury, which is something that Allen has previously dealt with in his pro career.

Allen was injured on the Bills’ third-to-last play of their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Allen was hit on his throwing arm by blitzing Jets defensive back Bryce Hall, losing control of the ball on the play (guard Ryan Bates recovered the fumble). On the next play, a short-hopped incomplete throw on 3rd & 21, Allen was visibly shaking his arm and rubbing his throwing elbow. On 4th & 21, he rolled to his leaved and heaved a ball 70 yards in the air to receiver Gabe Davis, who couldn’t complete the catch and extend the game.

After the game, Allen—who had his worst game of the season by far, even before the injury—told reporters that there was some “slight pain,” but that he’d “get through it,” per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Since then, however, there had been some speculation throughout the evening on Sunday and into Monday—fueled by outlets such as Sports Injury Central—that Allen had a more serious injury to his throwing elbow than initially met the eye.

Allen injured his UCL during his rookie season in 2018, during a Week 6 road loss to the Houston Texans. He missed Buffalo’s next four starts that season, returning five weeks later (after the team’s bye) to finish out the season.

The Bills will hold their first practice before the Vikings game on Wednesday. We’ll know more about Allen’s status, and his level of practice participation, at that point.

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...