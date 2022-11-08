As if Sunday’s loss by the Buffalo Bills to the New York Jets wasn’t bad enough, the team (and its fans) face uncertainty over the status of their Pro Bowl quarterback, Josh Allen, who suffered an elbow injury late in the loss.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks provides you with the latest updates from head coach Sean McDermott and the team on Allen’s injured elbow.
Latest on the Josh Allen injury
After suffering a hit to his throwing elbow late in the loss to the Jets, Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament, and his status for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain.
- Bills QB Josh Allen’s elbow injury remains under ‘evaluation,’ Sean McDermott says - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills ‘still evaluating’ Josh Allen elbow injury, status for game vs. Vikings - Democrat & Chronicle
- Sean McDermott gives Josh Allen update; ESPN reporter urges Bills Mafia not to panic yet - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen’s elbow injury still being evaluated - WGR 550
- Source - Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for UCL injury - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Updates on Josh Allen’s elbow injury + Bills offense looking for consistency - BuffaloBills.com
More Bills-Jets game takeaways
On Sunday afternoon, the Bills suffered their second loss in as many AFC East games this season, falling to the Jets by a score of 20-17. Now that a few days have passed, let’s break down the key takeaways from the loss, including why Buffalo’s offense is still looking for a second reliable pass target behind Stefon Diggs, how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his three-wide offense (11 personnel) really struggled, how the Jets defense took a page out of Buffalo’s playbook by bringing the pressure, and more!
- Upon Further Review: Bills’ offense is lacking a reliable second target behind Stefon Diggs - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills’ 11 personnel stumbles vs. Jets - Buffalo News
- Geary: Bills need more from Allen, Dorsey - WGR 550
- Mark Gaughan: Jets’ defense took Bills’ blueprint and put heat on Josh Allen - Buffalo News
- Despite Jets’ rushing success, Bills stuck with two linebackers - Buffalo News
- Simon: Didn’t see that Bills loss coming - WGR 550
- NFL Week 9 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com
NFL power rankings
How far (if any) did the Bills fall in the NFL’s weekly power rankings following their 20-17 road loss vs. the Jets?
- NFL Week 10 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, early non-QB MVPs - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Jets rise after topping Bills, Eagles take over No. 1 spot - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news and notes
We go behind the scenes at the plans for Buffalo’s new stadium, discuss the news that former Bills quarterback Frank Reich was fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and more!
- ‘Where else would you rather be?’ An inside look at the Bills’ stadium vision - Buffalo News
- Former Bills quarterback Frank Reich fired as Indianapolis Colts’ coach - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: CBS’ Eagle, Davis didn’t dance around issues surrounding ‘discombobulated’ Bills - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen injury: Bills QB to be limited as Vikings game prep begins - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen stats take a nosedive as elbow injury questions emerge - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Vikings spread, odds, bets: Buffalo opens as 7.5-point favorites - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets score recap: Win probability shows a game Buffalo let slip away - Buffalo Rumblings
- Greg Rousseau injury considered week to week; Matt Milano, others day to day - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game recap: Off Tackle with John Fina Show - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...