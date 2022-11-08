As if Sunday’s loss by the Buffalo Bills to the New York Jets wasn’t bad enough, the team (and its fans) face uncertainty over the status of their Pro Bowl quarterback, Josh Allen, who suffered an elbow injury late in the loss.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks provides you with the latest updates from head coach Sean McDermott and the team on Allen’s injured elbow.

Latest on the Josh Allen injury

After suffering a hit to his throwing elbow late in the loss to the Jets, Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament, and his status for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain.

More Bills-Jets game takeaways

On Sunday afternoon, the Bills suffered their second loss in as many AFC East games this season, falling to the Jets by a score of 20-17. Now that a few days have passed, let’s break down the key takeaways from the loss, including why Buffalo’s offense is still looking for a second reliable pass target behind Stefon Diggs, how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his three-wide offense (11 personnel) really struggled, how the Jets defense took a page out of Buffalo’s playbook by bringing the pressure, and more!

How far (if any) did the Bills fall in the NFL’s weekly power rankings following their 20-17 road loss vs. the Jets?

Even more Bills news and notes

We go behind the scenes at the plans for Buffalo’s new stadium, discuss the news that former Bills quarterback Frank Reich was fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and more!

