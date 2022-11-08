Bills vs. Vikings Week 10 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

The Buffalo Bills have had at least one two-game losing streak in each of the four seasons that they have made the playoffs under head coach Sean McDermott, but they’ll be looking to avoid that fate when they host the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Week 10. Instead, they’ll look to extend their current seven-game home winning streak (including playoffs) and maintain their slim leads in both the AFC East, and the AFC playoff picture overall.

That will be difficult to do against a quality opponent—winners of six straight games—even if the Bills have a healthy Josh Allen at quarterback. But there is significant worry that Allen, who was injured late in the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the New York Jets and was being evaluated for a UCL injury to his throwing elbow early in the week, may not be available for this contest.

If Allen can’t play, then Case Keenum would get the start for the Bills at quarterback, pitting himself and receiver Stefon Diggs—heroes of the Minneapolis Miracle—against their old team. Should that come to pass, the Bills will need to rely more heavily on their run game and their banged-up defense to emerge victorious than they have in years, which is perhaps why the the opening line of the Bills as 7.5-point favorites (per DraftKings Sportsbook) was already down to -6 by Tuesday morning, and could fall even further should news of Allen’s injury continue to worsen.

All of our Bills-Vikings coverage is below. If you’re a Bills fan, send as much of your healing energy as you can spare to No. 17’s elbow.