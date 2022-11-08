Circling the Wagons: Josh Allen, Bills can’t get past Jets

In the latest episodes of Circling the Wagons, we discuss the Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets, 20-17, in New Jersey, to move to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in the division. We talk about Josh Allen’s continued struggles, the loss of several key players on defense due to injury, poor tackling, poor coaching, mistakes, officiating, trying to look past this loss to the big picture, and much more!

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame. Then, in the post-game call-in episode, we turn it over to our Twitter Space to allow Bills fans to chime in and give their own thoughts and voices on this game. Listen now, and go Bills!

