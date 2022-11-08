 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Code of Conduct: Bills-Jets recap; Josh Allen and QB STEW

Bruce Nolan and JSpenceTheKing talk Bills-Jets and QB STEW on this week’s Code of Conduct

By JSpenceTheKing
The Code of Conduct is back, and in the fall, we eat STEW. Chef Bruce Nolan joins the show and has a fresh pot for us as we look at the best quarterback play in the league to this point in the season, recap the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, and more!

