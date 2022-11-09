As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Josh Allen, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl quarterback, is dealing with an “elbow sprain,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Josh Allen injury considered short term
Allen, who injured his throwing elbow late in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, is dealing with an “elbow sprain,” and the injury is considered “short-term” in nature, according to the report from Rapoport. The report goes on to say that the Bills will follow a day-to-day approach as far as Allen’s practice repetitions go in the days leading up to Buffalo’s Week 10 home date with the Vikings. Also included: what Allen’s recovery week could look like, and what Buffalo’s offense could look like if Allen were to miss any games.
- Report: Josh Allen’s elbow injury ‘short-term,’ Bills QB expected to play through the pain - newyorkupstate.com
- Analysis: What Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s week of recovery could look like - Buffalo News
- Examining potential situations for Josh Allen’s elbow injury - WGR 550
- What if Bills QB Josh Allen misses time this season? The Athletic’s writers discuss - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills-Jets game: final thoughts
Read through positional grades, analysis regarding why Buffalo’s wide receiver woes were on full display, and examine how the Jets were able to get after Allen, delivering punishing hits that wore him down over the course of the game and led to Allen continuing to throw deep instead of taking the open options underneath.
- Position grades: Bills lost turnover battle for fourth time vs. Jets - Buffalo News
- Bills’ loss to Jets shined light on Buffalo’s WR woes outside of Stefon Diggs (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Jim Kubiak: Even as he took pounding, Bills QB Josh Allen keeps looking deep instead of underneath against Jets - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
Hear from analysts around the country on how the Bills have fared through the first nine weeks, ponder whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed Josh Allen in the MVP race, and find out why linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Cam Lewis decided to give back to a Western New York middle school with an in-person Q&A.
- What they’re saying | National analysts reflect on the Bills’ performance at the 2022 midseason mark - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL 2022 midseason report — AFC, NFC questions and key injuries - ESPN.com
- 2022 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes overtakes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills Tyrel Dodson, Cam Lewis visit East Aurora Middle School on off day - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game recap: Revisiting five Bills to watch at the Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game recap, analysis: Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner shine - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets snap counts analysis: Should Buffalo shake up its WR reps? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game analysis: Buffalo’s run defense, broken down - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game recap, call-in show: Circling the Wagons podcast - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL power rankings Week 10 2022: Buffalo Bills lose ground - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...