As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Josh Allen, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl quarterback, is dealing with an “elbow sprain,” according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Josh Allen injury considered short term

Allen, who injured his throwing elbow late in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, is dealing with an “elbow sprain,” and the injury is considered “short-term” in nature, according to the report from Rapoport. The report goes on to say that the Bills will follow a day-to-day approach as far as Allen’s practice repetitions go in the days leading up to Buffalo’s Week 10 home date with the Vikings. Also included: what Allen’s recovery week could look like, and what Buffalo’s offense could look like if Allen were to miss any games.

Bills-Jets game: final thoughts

Read through positional grades, analysis regarding why Buffalo’s wide receiver woes were on full display, and examine how the Jets were able to get after Allen, delivering punishing hits that wore him down over the course of the game and led to Allen continuing to throw deep instead of taking the open options underneath.

Even more Bills news and notes

Hear from analysts around the country on how the Bills have fared through the first nine weeks, ponder whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed Josh Allen in the MVP race, and find out why linebacker Tyrel Dodson and cornerback Cam Lewis decided to give back to a Western New York middle school with an in-person Q&A.

