Take it from the man himself, it’s tough to win a football game when your quarterback plays like Josh Allen did on Sunday. All the blame doesn’t go to Allen, as most of the Buffalo Bills struggled against the New York Jets, but he does carry most of the team’s success and failure.

Allen played one of the worst games of his career on Sunday, and ended the game with a 46.8 passer rating. That is the sixth-worst passer rating of his career. It’s lower than the disappointing Jacksonville Jaguars loss that happened almost 364 days prior to Sunday’s debacle. The only lower passer rating that Allen has put together in the past three seasons was last January against the Atlanta Falcons. On that day, the Bills were able to turn to running back Devin Singletary to get the win and clinch a playoff berth. Unfortunately that option didn’t have the same effect this time, as the Jets held Singletary to 3.0 yards per carry—the eighth-worst average in his career.

It’s clear the Bills will have some things to work on despite still sitting in first place in the AFC.