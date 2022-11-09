Bills fan survey, Week 10: Will Buffalo win the AFC East?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we’ll ask fans if they’re confident the team is headed in the right direction—and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

At the onset of the 2022 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were the odds-on-favorite to win the AFC East and represent the AFC in February’s Super Bowl. But this is a week-to-week league, and Buffalo’s latest loss has some re-thinking their earlier expectations a bit. The Bills dropped a close game to the New York Jets in Week 9, and are now 0-2 in the division. With scar tissue from a loss to the Miami Dolphins already on their 2022 resume, Buffalo has lost most of its room for error against their divisional foes.

No longer are the Jets and Dolphins automatic wins for Josh Allen and company. But has the rest of the division done enough to pass by the Bills to capture the AFC East this season? Was their loss in Week 3 to Miami an anomaly due to heat and injury—considering they were positioned to win the game on the last drive? And those New England Patriots? While no longer the passing juggernaut they were with Tom Brady, the defense is tough and they’re playing winning football to the tune of a 5-4 record. There’s no telling how far a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team can go in November and December.

Are the team’s injuries too much to bear at this point, now with Allen’s arm issue and the injury status of players like safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano? Perhaps this current skid—if it can really be called that—is just a minor speed bump, like what happened last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills are still 6-2 a half game ahead of the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs, whom they defeated earlier this season. They also hold wins over every other current AFC division leader, those being the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. It’s a sizable victory considering the Titans and Ravens boast dangerous rushing attacks, and run defense is something Buffalo has struggled with in recent weeks.

Have your expectations changed for the Buffalo Bills? Do you think they’re still the best team in the division, good enough to win the AFC East this year? We’ll find out later this season, with four of their nine remaining regular-season games against their divisional foes.

So, tell us by voting below:

How confident are you in the direction of the Bills? Do you think the Buffalo Bills will win the AFC East?