The Buffalo Bills may have lost to the New York Jets, but you need to trust hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton when they tell you that this does not inhibit the team’s ability to make a Super Bowl run.

Josh Allen put together a stinker of a game, the running game never took off, and the defense let the Jets run the ball down their throats. D’Amico and Newton, however, want to convince you that despite the letdown, the Bills will turn it around.

They also touch on the Colts firing Bills legend and head coach Frank Reich, and what they would do if they won a $2 billion lottery.

