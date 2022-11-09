The Buffalo Bills visited the New York Jets and came away with a disappointing loss. I can’t speak for all fans, but the most disappointing losses are always the ones where the Bills had a shot the entire time and uncharacteristic mistakes piled up. That’s not meant to discredit the Jets, who had a solid game plan and executed it well. A few snaps with better execution from Buffalo, though, and I’m writing about a much better result.

For this week’s Skarey Movies topic, we’ll focus on three incomplete passes thrown toward third-year wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Gabe Davis was targeted five times and came down with two of those. I take a look at four of the five targets. You likely guessed by the title that I break down the two incomplete passes and the interception that was labeled as a target toward Davis. I’ve never been one to try to tear players down, so we wrap up with a positive note.

There was no getting around at least a little Josh Allen talk, and I dredge up an old science-based article I wrote years ago during the Nathan Peterman era to answer a question that no one asked. You know; my usual.