Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with members of the media on Wednesday as the Bills prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Before a question could even be asked, McDermott told the media that quarterback Josh Allen is day to day with an elbow injury and that he won’t be practicing on Wednesday.

“I know the next question is, ‘Is he going to play?’,” McDermott said. “We’ll see.”

McDermott went on to say that all decisions are being made according to the medical reports they are being given, but also refused to answer what the diagnosis for the quartback’s elbow is, stating that he would not say anything more about Allen’s condition or field any further questions about the quarterback’s status.

“Josh is as competitive as there is. He wants to play the game,” McDermott added. “But we will see how that goes.”

The Bills head coach went on to say that he has confidence in backup Case Keenum should he be called on, saying that it isn’t the quarterback’s first day with the team.

Also not practicing on Wednesday are safety Jordan Poyer, who has also been struggling with an elbow injury, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was on last week’s injury list with a heel issue. Last week, Edmunds was limited in practice early in the week, and then was a full participant on Friday and active during Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Poyer, on the other hand, did not participate in any of last week’s practices, and did not play Sunday.

The Bills continue to work Tre’Davious White in practice while Bills Mafia awaits the Pro Bowl cornerback’s return to the playing field. White, who tore his ACL in last season’s Thanksgiving Day win over the New Orleans Saints, was added to the 53-man roster on November 1 after starting the season on the PUP list.

“Day to day. We’ll see how his week goes,” McDermott said, echoing how the team has handled White’s availability since his return to practice.

While all reports indicate that White has been medically cleared to play—he has not shown up on a single injury report since returning to the team—it can be inferred that the Bills are trying to get him back into “football” condition, considering he hasn’t played a single down in 50 weeks.

In positive news for the Bills, McDermott said that linebacker Matt Milano, who missed Sunday’s game and most of last week’s practices with an oblique injury he sustained in Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Green Bay Packers, is good to practice today.

Defensive end Greg Rousseau continues to be week-to-week with a high ankle sprain; he will not practice on Wednesday, and is unlikely to play against Minnesota.