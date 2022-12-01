Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch Week 13 matchup

Another Thursday, another Buffalo Bills football game. This time, our favorite cold-weather team will face a familiar rival in the New England Patriots in Buffalo’s first of three consecutive division games. This stretch is crucial to the Bills’ playoff seeding going forward.

While rumors swirl of a possible Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion, the Bills’ top-five defense is preparing to take on a fairly mediocre Patriots’ offense led by second-year quarterback Mac Jones. New England does sport a very good defense, however. With Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins being ruled out and the offense struggling a bit as of late, keep an eye on Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon, who will be looking to wreak some havoc on quarterback Josh Allen.

Last season, the Bills and Patriots split the regular season series and ended up meeting again on Wild Card Weekend. Buffalo crushed New England, 47-17, and showed the league why they deserved to be AFC East champions. Let’s hope they jump out to a large, early lead tonight, because our tickers are still working overtime from last week’s nail-biter against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

Bills-Patriots game details

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022 Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

8:15 p.m. EST Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Weather Forecast: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Bills-Patriots betting line

Line: Bills -3.5

Bills -3.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Patriots TV info

Television broadcast: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a local viewing option (WKBW) for those in the Buffalo area

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a local viewing option (WKBW) for those in the Buffalo area Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Bills-Patriots stream info

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Bills-Patriots radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!