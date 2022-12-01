Speed Option: Bills head to New England to face the Patriots

For the first time since “The Perfect Game,” the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots in Week 13. New England will look to get some revenge for that whooping, but more importantly, they’ll be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Patriots season summary
This season has been unlike any other we’ve seen in recent history for the Pats. They may have a QB controversy, no signature wins, and no big winning steak. And yet, they’re still right in the thick of the playoff hunt.
- Miami Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 (0-1)
- Patriots, 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (1-1)
- Baltimore Ravens 37, Patriots 26 (1-2)
- Green Bay Packers 27, Patriots 24 (1-3)
- Patriots 29, Detroit Lions 0 (2-3)
- Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15 (3-3)
- Chicago Bears 33, Patriots 14 (3-4)
- Patriots 22, New York Jets 17 (4-4)
- Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3 (5-4)
- Bye Week
- Patriots 10, Jets 3 (6-4)
- Minnesota Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (6-5)
Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick
The Hoodie is still in charge in New England, as he has been for what seems like the last century, give or take. Belichick is in his 28th season as an NFL head coach; 23 of which have come with the Pats. He has a 296-148 (0.667 W-L%) regular-season record and a 31-13 (0.705 W-L%) playoff record.
Patriots offensive play caller: Matt Patricia
There’s no named offensive coordinator for the Patriots, but former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is the senior football advisor/offensive line coach and play caller for New England. His offense is ranked 18th in points per game and 21st in yards per game.
Patriots defensive play caller: Steve Belichick
Just like on the offensive side of the ball, there is no named defensive coordinator for the Patriots. Steve Belichick is listed as the linebackers coach and is known to be the defensive play caller. His defense is ranked sixth in points per game allowed and fourth in yards per game allowed.
Patriots offensive starters
- QB: Mac Jones
- RB: Rhamondre Stevenson
- WR: Tyquan Thornton *
- WR: DeVante Parker ^
- WR: Jakobi Meyers
- TE: Hunter Henry
- LT: Trent Brown
- LG: Cole Strange *
- C: David Andrews
- RG: Mike Onwenu
- RT: Isaiah Wynn
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Patriots defensive starters
- LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.
- DL: Davon Godchaux
- DL: Carl Davis Jr.
- RE: Lawrence Guy Sr.
- LB: Matthew Judon
- LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley
- LB: Jahlani Tavai
- LCB: Jonathan Jones
- RCB: Jalen Mills
- S: Kyle Dugger
- S: Devin McCourty
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Loading comments...