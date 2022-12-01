Speed Option: Bills head to New England to face the Patriots

For the first time since “The Perfect Game,” the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots in Week 13. New England will look to get some revenge for that whooping, but more importantly, they’ll be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Patriots season summary

This season has been unlike any other we’ve seen in recent history for the Pats. They may have a QB controversy, no signature wins, and no big winning steak. And yet, they’re still right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick

The Hoodie is still in charge in New England, as he has been for what seems like the last century, give or take. Belichick is in his 28th season as an NFL head coach; 23 of which have come with the Pats. He has a 296-148 (0.667 W-L%) regular-season record and a 31-13 (0.705 W-L%) playoff record.

Patriots offensive play caller: Matt Patricia

There’s no named offensive coordinator for the Patriots, but former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is the senior football advisor/offensive line coach and play caller for New England. His offense is ranked 18th in points per game and 21st in yards per game.

Patriots defensive play caller: Steve Belichick

Just like on the offensive side of the ball, there is no named defensive coordinator for the Patriots. Steve Belichick is listed as the linebackers coach and is known to be the defensive play caller. His defense is ranked sixth in points per game allowed and fourth in yards per game allowed.

Patriots offensive starters

QB: Mac Jones

Mac Jones RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson WR: Tyquan Thornton *

Tyquan Thornton * WR: DeVante Parker ^

DeVante Parker ^ WR: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers TE: Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry LT: Trent Brown

Trent Brown LG: Cole Strange *

Cole Strange * C: David Andrews

David Andrews RG: Mike Onwenu

Mike Onwenu RT: Isaiah Wynn

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Patriots defensive starters

LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.

Deatrich Wise Jr. DL: Davon Godchaux

Davon Godchaux DL: Carl Davis Jr.

Carl Davis Jr. RE: Lawrence Guy Sr.

Lawrence Guy Sr. LB: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

Ja’Whaun Bentley LB: Jahlani Tavai

Jahlani Tavai LCB: Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones RCB: Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills S: Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger S: Devin McCourty

