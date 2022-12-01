Before the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s game from your home.

Bills-Patriots predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s second straight Thursday game will play out.

Bills-Patriots key matchups

The Bills’ offensive line will have a hard time slowing down Matthew Judon, the NFL’s sacks leader, and New England’s talented pass rush. Plus, learn how quarterback Josh Allen has thrived playing on Thursday night, why New England’s offense has struggled scoring points in the red zone, whether Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs can stay red-hot against the Patriots, and more.

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots

While more than a few members of the Bills Mafia made the trip to Foxborough to cheer on Buffalo vs. New England, for those of you who didn’t make the trek, have no fear! We have information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Tyler Bass was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for November after booting the game-winning field goal to lift the Bills past the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and tying a franchise record with six made field goals in the win over the Cleveland Browns.

Even more Bills news and notes

Find out which cause Josh Allen is supporting with his cleats, relive Buffalo’s perfect game performance from last year’s Wild Card romp over the Patriots, read about how well Bills Mafia travels around the country to follow their team, and more!

