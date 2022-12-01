Before the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s game from your home.
Bills-Patriots predictions
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s second straight Thursday game will play out.
- Bills vs. Patriots preview for Week 13: Keys to the game & our writers make their picks - newyorkupstate.com
- Keys to the game, Sal’s prediction for Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football - Democrat & Chronicle
- Game predictions | Bills vs. Patriots | Thursday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- 5 Bills thoughts vs. Patriots: Matt Milano may be the key as pivotal AFC East stretch begins - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills at Patriots spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Thursday Night Football - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Capaccio: Bills at Patriots: Sal’s keys, notes, and stats - WGR 550
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 13 - WGR 550
- NFL best bets for Week 13: Our model picks the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Patriots have shown ability to bounce back after allowing 30 points - Buffalo News
Bills-Patriots key matchups
The Bills’ offensive line will have a hard time slowing down Matthew Judon, the NFL’s sacks leader, and New England’s talented pass rush. Plus, learn how quarterback Josh Allen has thrived playing on Thursday night, why New England’s offense has struggled scoring points in the red zone, whether Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs can stay red-hot against the Patriots, and more.
- PlayAction: Bills face red-hot Matthew Judon and improved Pats pass rush - Buffalo News
- Scouting Report: Thursday night games have been Josh Allen’s time to shine - Buffalo News
- 7 things to watch for in Bills vs. Patriots | Week 13 - BuffaloBills.com
- “It’s an entirely different division” | A tight AFC East race is anyone’s for the taking in December - BuffaloBills.com
- Last-minute Patriots OL injury news could help the Bills with Von Miller out - newyorkupstate.com
How to watch Bills vs. Patriots
While more than a few members of the Bills Mafia made the trip to Foxborough to cheer on Buffalo vs. New England, for those of you who didn’t make the trek, have no fear! We have information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.
- How to stream Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 13 - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills vs. Patriots | How to watch, stream and listen | Thursday Night Football Week 13 - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: Bills-Pats is simulcast on Ch. 7; Fitzpatrick to interview his favorite QB – Josh Allen - Buffalo News
- Don’t feel sorry for Al Michaels. He’s enjoying being a pioneer on Prime Video - Buffalo News
Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Tyler Bass was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month for November after booting the game-winning field goal to lift the Bills past the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, and tying a franchise record with six made field goals in the win over the Cleveland Browns.
- Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month - WGR 550
- Bills kicker Tyler Bass wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Month - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Find out which cause Josh Allen is supporting with his cleats, relive Buffalo’s perfect game performance from last year’s Wild Card romp over the Patriots, read about how well Bills Mafia travels around the country to follow their team, and more!
- Bills QB Josh Allen to wear cleats with signatures of 6 former Oishei Children’s Hospital patients - Buffalo News
- The Perfect Game: As Bills face New England, a look back at playoff game when ‘everything fell into place’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo fans travel well – together – for road games: ‘Bills Mafia is like family’ - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Tale of two John Browns, the one Buffalo fans like and the one they don’t - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Analysis: Pats’ Judon a matchup issue for Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Bills to watch at the Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Patriots to watch against the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Analysis: Rhamondre Stevenson putting up big numbers for Pats - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots preview: Can Buffalo take advantage of this NE defensive weakness? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots TNF video preview: ‘Speed Option’ - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots preview, NFL Week 13: Five Questions with Pats Pulpit - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL Week 13: Bills vs. Patriots live stream, start time on Thursday, December 1 - Buffalo Rumblings
- ‘Next Gen Stats’ on Josh Allen’s playmaking, Buffalo’s secondary struggles - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills have been objectively unlucky in 2022 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots preview, keys to victory, and the Thursday Night SGP - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: For Bills-Patriots, some Detroit-style pizza - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen dishes on a moment he shared with Bill Belichick - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jordan Poyer tells ‘NFL Total Access’ his best Bills Mafia story - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...