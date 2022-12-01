Josh Allen dishes about a special moment he shared with Bill Belichick

It’s Patriots Week, and the Buffalo Bills are getting ready for another Thursday primetime game, this time against their AFC East foe. Like clockwork, quarterback Josh Allen joined Kyle Brandt on his podcast, Kyle Brandt’s Basement, and they had a little chat about the New England Patriots’ famous head coach.

“Belichick is famously selective about giving out praise. He’s effusive about you, man,” said Brandt to Allen. “He has amazing things to say about you. Do have any stories or memories about interactions with him since you’ve come in the league and you play them twice a year?”

After praising Belichick and talking about how much admiration and respect he has for the Patriots’ long-time coach, Allen recalled a special moment he had with him.

“Last year after the divisional game, he actually came in (the locker room) and talked with me for a few minutes, which I thought was really, really admirable and cool for him to do,” Allen remembered. “I know he doesn’t do that too often, so it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”

You’re doing many things right, Josh.

You can watch the clip below or check out the entire episode on YouTube.