Overreaction Postgame Show: Bills at Patriots

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills look to stack another win on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots. The Bills come in as favorites, but have struggled of late on offense and defense. No doubt the Patriots will provide a challenge to the Bills.

Set your reminders and join the Voice, Joe Miller, for the Overreaction Postgame Show live following the Bills at Patriots game to talk about how the game shakes out.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!