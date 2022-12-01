Intentional Grounding: Bills-Patriots Week 13 pre-game show

The Buffalo Bills travel to Foxborough, MA to take on the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football. Once again, Buffalo comes into this contest missing key starters in edge rusher Von Miller and left tackle Dion Dawkins, but should see the return of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

How much of an impact can cornerback Tre’Davious White make on a rep count? Will quarterback Josh Allen continue to build confidence and limit turnovers in the red zone? How will the Bills answer the test and get their first win in the division?

Make sure that you join Sterling tonight at 6:30 p.m. EST to find out!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

