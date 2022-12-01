Bills elevate John Brown from practice squad for Patriots game

Less than a full week after re-joining the Buffalo Bills as a member of the practice squad, veteran wide receiver John Brown has been elevated from the practice squad and is eligible to play against the New England Patriots tonight on Thursday Night Football.

Brown, 32, came back to Buffalo a year and a half after the team released him following the 2020 regular season. He spent parts of the 2021 season with Denver, Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay, and had not been part of a team’s roster this season until getting the call from Buffalo.

Now, five days after returning, Brown might just suit up for a Bills team that has been short-staffed at receiver for several weeks. Brown would presumably serve as the team’s fifth receiver tonight, working in behind Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and rookie Khalil Shakir.

In three career appearances against the Patriots as a member of the Bills, Brown has accumulated seven receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown, which was a memorable 53-yard effort in Buffalo’s last loss at Gillette Stadium late in the 2019 season.