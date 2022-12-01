Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: first half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots face off tonight in a critical game for the 2022 NFL season. The Bills enter with zero wins in their previous two divisional games this year, and are in desperate need of a win to avoid a three-loss start in the division. The Patriots, on the other hand, need a win to keep from falling to .500 on the year in a competitive AFC playoff field.

Buffalo is without their starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, as he was ruled out earlier in the week thanks to an ankle injury he suffered in last Thursday’s victory over the Detroit Lions. David Quessenberry is expected to start in his place, and the veteran will have his hands full with Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon lining up across from him. Judon is the NFL’s leader in sacks, entering play with 13 so far. this season.

