Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Week 13 inactives

The Buffalo Bills ruled out two players in advance of tonight’s matchup with the New England Patriots. One of those players was edge rusher Von Miller; however, the Bills officially placed Miller on injured reserve this afternoon, meaning that the future Hall of Fame pass rusher will miss a minimum of four games. It also means that he’s no longer on the active roster, so the Bills don’t have to make him inactive for tonight’s game.

Buffalo also elevated wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad for the game. The veteran was re-signed on November 26, and he’ll be active tonight in the role that Tanner Gentry has played over the last two weeks. With Miller on IR and Brown elevated, the Bills technically have 53 “active” players. That means they only need to list five players as inactive tonight.

Who are those five players? Here is the whole list.

TE Quintin Morris

The usual TE2 missed some time with an illness, and while he returned to practice in full this week, he’s scratched tonight. Tommy Sweeney is active in his place.

LT Dion Dawkins

We knew this already, as Dawkins was ruled out on Wednesday thanks to the ankle injury he suffered against the Detroit Lions last week. David Quessenberry is expected to start at left tackle in his place.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie linebacker is a healthy scratch again this week. Tremaine Edmunds is back, too, so he’ll start instead of A.J. Klein, who started last week. Tyrel Dodson started the Sunday prior against the Cleveland Browns.

CB Kaiir Elam

This is...surprising, as the rookie will sit tonight as a healthy scratch. He has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he didn’t have an injury designation. Tre’Davious White, Xavier Rhodes, and Dane Jackson will handle the outside corner duties.

FS Dean Marlowe

The veteran, whom Buffalo re-acquired at the trade deadline, is a healthy scratch tonight. Jaquan Johnson is the lone reserve safety, with Cam Lewis able to play there in a pinch if either Damar Hamlin or Jordan Poyer go down.

New England’s inactive players are as follows: