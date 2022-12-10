Speed Option: Buffalo Bills look for revenge against New York Jets

The Bills have their second-straight AFC East game this weekend when they host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills will be looking to get revenge on the Jets for their Week 9 loss, the game in which quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow.
The biggest story in the Jets’ side of the Meadowlands is their change at quarterback. In Week 12, after a demoralizing loss to the New England Patriots, the coaching staff decided they had seen enough of Zach Wilson and named Mike White the starter. White has started the last two games for the Jets. They are 1-1 in those games, with a big win over the Chicago Bears and a close road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
- Baltimore Ravens 24, Jets 9 (0-1)
- Jets 31, Cleveland Browns 30 (1-1)
- Cincinnati Bengals 27, Jets 12 (1-2)
- Jets 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 20 (2-2)
- Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 17 (3-2)
- Jets 27, Green Bay Packers 10 (4-2)
- Jets 16, Denver Broncos 9 (5-2)
- Patriots 22, Jets 17 (5-3)
- Jets 20, Bills 17 (6-3)
- Bye week
- Patriots 10, Jets 3 (6-4)
- Jets 31, Bears 10 (7-4)
- Vikings 27, Jets 22 (7-5)
Jets head coach: Robert Saleh
Saleh is in his second season as the Jets’ head coach, his first NFL head-coaching job. He joined the Jets after four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Saleh has a head-coaching record of 11-18 (0.379 W-L%).
Jets offensive coordinator: Mike LaFleur
Also coming over from the 49ers two seasons ago is Mike LaFleur, the offensive coordinator of the Jets. LaFleur spent four seasons with the Niners, all as their passing game coordinator. The Jets’ offense is ranked 18th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.
Jets defensive coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich
Like Saleh and LaFleur, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been with the Jets since 2021. Unlike those two, he did not come from the Niners’ organization. Instead, Ulbrich came from the Atlanta Falcons, where he was the linebackers coach for six seasons, with a stint as interim defensive coordinator toward the end of that tenure. The Jets’ defense is ranked sixth in points per game against, and fourth in yards per game allowed.
Jets offense starters
- QB: Mike White
- RB: Michael Carter
- WR: Garrett Wilson *
- WR: Corey Davis
- WR: Elijah Moore
- TE: Tyler Conklin ^
- LT: Duane Brown ^
- LG: Laken Tomlinson ^
- C: Connor McGovern
- RG: Nate Herbig ^
- RT: George Fant ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Jets defense starters
- Edge: John Franklin-Myers
- DL: Sheldon Rankins
- DL: Quinnen Williams
- Edge: Carl Lawson ^
- LB: Quincy Williams
- LB: C.J. Mosley
- LB: Kwon Alexander ^
- CB: D.J. Reed ^
- CB: Sauce Gardner *
- S: Lamarcus Joyner
- S: Jordan Whitehead ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
