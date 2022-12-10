Speed Option: Buffalo Bills look for revenge against New York Jets

The Bills have their second-straight AFC East game this weekend when they host the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. The Bills will be looking to get revenge on the Jets for their Week 9 loss, the game in which quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow.

Jets game results 2022

The biggest story in the Jets’ side of the Meadowlands is their change at quarterback. In Week 12, after a demoralizing loss to the New England Patriots, the coaching staff decided they had seen enough of Zach Wilson and named Mike White the starter. White has started the last two games for the Jets. They are 1-1 in those games, with a big win over the Chicago Bears and a close road loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jets head coach: Robert Saleh

Saleh is in his second season as the Jets’ head coach, his first NFL head-coaching job. He joined the Jets after four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. Saleh has a head-coaching record of 11-18 (0.379 W-L%).

Jets offensive coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Also coming over from the 49ers two seasons ago is Mike LaFleur, the offensive coordinator of the Jets. LaFleur spent four seasons with the Niners, all as their passing game coordinator. The Jets’ offense is ranked 18th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

Jets defensive coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich

Like Saleh and LaFleur, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been with the Jets since 2021. Unlike those two, he did not come from the Niners’ organization. Instead, Ulbrich came from the Atlanta Falcons, where he was the linebackers coach for six seasons, with a stint as interim defensive coordinator toward the end of that tenure. The Jets’ defense is ranked sixth in points per game against, and fourth in yards per game allowed.

Jets offense starters

QB: Mike White

Mike White RB: Michael Carter

Michael Carter WR: Garrett Wilson *

Garrett Wilson * WR: Corey Davis

Corey Davis WR: Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore TE: Tyler Conklin ^

Tyler Conklin ^ LT: Duane Brown ^

Duane Brown ^ LG: Laken Tomlinson ^

Laken Tomlinson ^ C: Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern RG: Nate Herbig ^

Nate Herbig ^ RT: George Fant ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Jets defense starters

Edge: John Franklin-Myers

John Franklin-Myers DL: Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins DL: Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams Edge: Carl Lawson ^

Carl Lawson ^ LB: Quincy Williams

Quincy Williams LB: C.J. Mosley

C.J. Mosley LB: Kwon Alexander ^

Kwon Alexander ^ CB: D.J. Reed ^

D.J. Reed ^ CB: Sauce Gardner *

Sauce Gardner * S: Lamarcus Joyner

Lamarcus Joyner S: Jordan Whitehead ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie