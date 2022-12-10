Heading into Sunday’s pivotal AFC East clash between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, the Bills will be missing two key contributors: defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam. But in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we lead off with the news that, according to head coach Sean McDermott, there’s a chance that linebacker Matt Milano and left tackle Dion Dawkins will suit up Sunday.

Bills-Jets injury report: Matt Milano, Dion Dawkins questionable

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle injury) and linebacker Matt Milano (knee and leg injuries) are listed as being questionable for the rematch with the Jets, while defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) have been ruled out for the Week 14 game.

Von Miller injury: Bills hold high hopes for Miller’s replacements

With star pass rusher Von Miller sidelined for the season with an ACL injury, head coach Sean McDermott expressed confidence that Buffalo’s other members of the defensive line can step up and produce. Plus, how veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson went from being on the roster bubble to playing a critical role on the defense.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn whether quarterback Josh Allen has re-discovered his confidence and swagger when it comes to his passing abilities. Plus, read about defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s upcoming induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame, find out how Buffalo’s rookies are giving back to the community, and more!

