Sean McDermott discusses OBJ’s Bills visit with Rich Eisen

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is, occasionally, a fairly candid guy. Recently, star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. made one of his three free-agent visits to Buffalo to see how he would fit the team, both on and off the field. McDermott appeared on The Rich Eisen Show shortly after to provide some details on the visit.

Eisen asked what the meeting was like over the weekend. McDermott explained that it was the first time he has ever met Beckham in person, and that the interaction was good.

“I think he enjoyed his time around our building, and around a few of our players as well,” McDermott stated. “We have a lot of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish at this point in his career.”

McDermott told Eisen that OBJ met with some of the captains and veterans on the team. He also had some interactions with people around the facility. He proudly commented that the players on the team are “good guys with good character.”

Eisen then brought up Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and the fact that he’s hesitant to bring OBJ onto the team because of his prior injuries. Eisen asked McDermott if he had seen Beckham work out during the visit.

“No, we didn’t do that,” he responded. “We didn’t feel like it was necessary. We feel like we got a pretty good feel for where he is in terms of his rehab process.”

Asked if he has any hesitancy with OBJ, McDermott said, the following: “There’s always a little bit of a projection, right? But that’s where you put your faith and trust in the doctors, and then individually in the player.”

McDermott also added that he wouldn’t talk about what kind of deal OBJ is looking for. Check out the full clip below.