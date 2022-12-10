Buffalo Bills elevate wide receiver John Brown from practice squad

For the second consecutive week, the Buffalo Bills elevated veteran wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad. He was re-signed prior to Buffalo’s Week Thirteen matchup with the New England Patriots.

Brown, 32, signed with Buffalo’s practice squad on November 26. With injuries to Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder, Buffalo is short receivers. The four on the active roster—Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Khalil Shakir—have all been active for each game. Typically, Buffalo keeps five receivers active on game day, so Brown should appear in his second game of the 2022 season. The Bills host the New York Jets this week.

Kumerow generally appears on special teams for most of his time, sprinkling in some offensive snaps as an outside wideout in heavy packages. However, Brown did not play a single snap on special teams last week. He appeared on twelve offensive snaps, but quarterback Josh Allen did not target him in the game.

Brown can be elevated from the practice squad once more before he’d have to be signed to the 53-man roster. The Bills hosted wideout Odell Beckham Jr. on a free agent visit last week, but the star wideout has yet to make a decision as to which team he’ll sign with for this season and potentially beyond.