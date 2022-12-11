Bills vs. Jets: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, game odds and more

One down, two to go. The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of playing three consecutive games against AFC East teams. Last week, they mostly dominated the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, with a final score of 24-10. Even without some key players, the Bills were still able to pull out an impressive victory.

This week, Buffalo takes on the New York Jets, who will be starting Mike White at quarterback over Zach Wilson. If the Bills want to win the division title for the third year in a row, coming out of this game victorious is critical, especially since they dropped the first game against the Jets earlier in the season.

Currently listed as 10-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills will be missing star pass rusher Von Miller (out for the season with a torn ACL), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and fullback Reggie Gilliam. For the Jets, defensive lineman Micheal Clemons has been ruled out.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the game live.

Bills-Jets game details

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Sunday, December 11, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Referee: Alex Kemp

Bills-Jets betting line

Line: Bills -10

Bills -10 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Jets TV info

Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)

CBS (broadcast map) Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills-Jets stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Bills-Jets radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

