The Buffalo Bills will have revenge on their minds in Week 14, as Buffalo hosts the New York Jets in a big AFC East showdown, a rematch of the Week 9 contest that the Jets won, 20-17.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.
Bills-Jets predictions
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s home game vs. the Jets will play out.
- How we see it: News writers weigh in on Bills vs. Jets rematch - Buffalo News
- Keys to the game and Sal’s prediction for Bills vs. Jets in rematch game - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets 2022 preview: Our writers make their pick for Week 14 - newyorkupstate.com
- Jets at Bills spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 14 NFL game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 14 - WGR 550
- Game Predictions | Bills vs. Jets | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 14 predictions - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Points are appealing as Jets have been strong off a loss - Buffalo News
Bills-Jets key matchups
Since the Jets pushed around the Bills in the second half of a 20-17 triumph in Week 9, both teams have improved and evolved. Read how the two teams are different than the first time they met, why Buffalo’s rushing attack has gotten better of late, how the Bills can take advantage of QB Mike White’s turnover tendencies, why QB Josh Allen and the Bills will need to excel at converting on third down, how Allen appears to have regained his MVP form, and more!
- Both the Bills and Jets have evolved since their first meeting of the season - Buffalo News
- Scouting Report: Bills’ running game has been picking up steam lately - Buffalo News
- How Bills can capitalize on Mike White’s tendencies: 5 thoughts ahead of rematch vs. Jets - The Athletic (subscription required)
- PlayAction: Bills rank No. 1 in NFL on third downs and will need to be good vs. Jets - Buffalo News
- Bills All-22 film review: Has Josh Allen regained confidence in his arm? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- “We’re better equipped now to adapt” | Bills playing with momentum, energy heading into Jets rematch - BuffaloBills.com
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Jets | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- 7 things to watch for in Bills vs. Jets | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- New York Jets up next for Bills: Here’s what to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Erik Brady: Bills-Jets rivalry missing the hatred, but it does have a poem - Buffalo News
- Darryl Talley to serve as the Bills Legend of the Game | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
How to watch Bills vs. Jets
While many members of Bills Mafia will be at Highmark Stadium cheering on Buffalo vs. New York, for those of you who didn’t make the trek, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets: NFL Week 14 time, TV channel, free live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Jets on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
See where the Bills stand in the AFC playoff race entering Week 14, and discover why Von Miller’s contract with the Bills essentially means he will be with the team for at least the next two seasons.
- Who to root for | Where the Bills stand in the AFC Playoff Picture for Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Mailbag: How Von Miller’s contract practically guarantees he’ll be in Buffalo at least two more years - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game preview Week 14: Five Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game preview Week 14: Five New York players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Week 14 opponent preview highlights Jets WR Garrett Wilson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets broadcast map: Smaller chunks of US will tune in for this one - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets game preview Week 14: Five Questions with Gang Green Nation - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets game preview Week 14: Speed Option - Buffalo Rumblings
- Odell Beckham Jr. Bills free agent visit covered on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...