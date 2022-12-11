The Buffalo Bills will have revenge on their minds in Week 14, as Buffalo hosts the New York Jets in a big AFC East showdown, a rematch of the Week 9 contest that the Jets won, 20-17.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s game from home.

Bills-Jets predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s home game vs. the Jets will play out.

Bills-Jets key matchups

Since the Jets pushed around the Bills in the second half of a 20-17 triumph in Week 9, both teams have improved and evolved. Read how the two teams are different than the first time they met, why Buffalo’s rushing attack has gotten better of late, how the Bills can take advantage of QB Mike White’s turnover tendencies, why QB Josh Allen and the Bills will need to excel at converting on third down, how Allen appears to have regained his MVP form, and more!

How to watch Bills vs. Jets

While many members of Bills Mafia will be at Highmark Stadium cheering on Buffalo vs. New York, for those of you who didn’t make the trek, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Even more Bills news and notes

See where the Bills stand in the AFC playoff race entering Week 14, and discover why Von Miller’s contract with the Bills essentially means he will be with the team for at least the next two seasons.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings