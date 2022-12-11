Buffalo Bills Week 14 Inactives vs. the New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills play host to the New York Jets today in an AFC East matchup that has serious playoff implications. With a win, Buffalo continues to control its own destiny in pursuit of the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs. With a win for the Jets, they stay alive not only in the playoff hunt, but also in the chase for a divisional title.

The Bills ruled out two players due to injury on Friday, but after elevating wideout John Brown to the active roster as a practice-squad call-up, they still needed to declare a few other players inactive for today’s contest. Who are those players? The full list is below.

FB Reggie Gilliam

Sledge was one of the two players declared out on Friday, as he’s dealing with an ankle injury. His contributions on special teams are invaluable, but he’s been sneaky-good as a lead blocker this year, as well. Both reserve tight ends — Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney — are active.

OL Justin Murray

Both David Quessenberry and Dion Dawkins are active, so Murray is the healthy scratch yet again.

DT Jordan Phillips

This is the second player Buffalo ruled out on Friday. Phillips hurt his shoulder trying to sack New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week. C.J. Brewer, who signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, is active.

LB Baylon Spector

With Matt Milano good to go, it’s Spector who is a healthy scratch this week.

CB Xavier Rhodes

After benching rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam last week, it’s Rhodes, who started across from Tre’Davious White, who is the healthy scratch this week.

FS Dean Marlowe

After re-acquiring the veteran via trade with the Atlanta Falcons, Marlowe hasn’t played much in this stint with the Bills. He’s a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/PreMr962YB — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 11, 2022

Here are the inactive players for the Jets: