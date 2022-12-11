Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets today in what is a tremendously important game for both teams. Buffalo is looking to retain control of their own destiny as it relates to earning home-field advantage in the playoffs. They’re also looking to avoid dropping two games in the same season to the Jets for the first time since the 2016 season.

Buffalo lost at MetLife Stadium in early November, dropping a 20-17 contest that seemed like it would go the other way at halftime. Two rushing touchdowns by Josh Allen had Buffalo ahead 14-3 at the break, but a stout Jets defense and a stellar performance by their rushing attack (34 carries, 174 yards) put the Jets in position to win. They harassed Allen all day long, sacking him five times and forcing him to throw two terrible interceptions.

Zach Wilson started that game for the Jets, but it’s Mike White giving it a go this week. This is White’s second career start against the Bills, and he’ll need to be much better in this one than he was in the first start. White threw four interceptions against Buffalo in a 45-17 thrashing last year.

Your open thread is here, friends. And, most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you're watching.

Go Bills!