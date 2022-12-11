Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12: Rapid recap and notes

The second meeting between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets was another defensive war, but this time around, the Bills emerged victorious. Unlike last meeting, when Josh Allen pushed too aggressively to make plays that weren’t there, Allen and his teammates avoided turnovers and steadily built a lead over the Jets. The Bills defense, aided by some returning starters, tightened up their coverage and gap integrity for most of the afternoon. It ended with a 20-12 win for the Bills.

The first half was, depending on your perspective, a 27-minute slog or a showcase of defensive players and playcalling. The weather was certainly a factor, but the Bills and the Jets ended up punting five times each. The Bills were only 2-for-8 on third downs, while the Jets were marginally better at 3-for-8. Both defenses did a great job controlling the line of scrimmage, and the Jets secondary did well on contested catch attempts, and the rain and sleet contributed to some misfired throws for both teams.

With three minutes remaining in the half, after the tenth punt of the game, Buffalo took over at their 30 yard line. Their first three plays gained nine yards and took 1:46 off the clock, and so the Bills lined up at their own 39 yard line on a 4th and 1 attempt. The announcing crew knew what was coming: an attempt to draw the Jets offsides. But, perhaps set up with a deceptive pre-snap motion, the gambit worked: C.J. Mosley leaped across the line of scrimmage and his encroachment sustained the drive. Allen completed two consecutive passes to Isaiah McKenzie, then he scrambled for 11 more yards. McKenzie drew a defensive holding penalty call on the next play, and then Allen hit Dawson Knox in the soft spot of a zone defense. Knox did the rest, hustling down to the end zone and making a leaping, somersaulting hurdle that earned him the touchdown.

After halftime, the rain turned to snow, and both teams found a little offensive momentum. The Jets were up first, and picked on Dane Jackson to set up their first touchdown. Jackson was the closest defender on two successive passes that gave up 37 yards, and he was also flagged for defensive holding (which the Jets declined) on another play. Riding Mike White’s arm, the Jets made it to the Bills 17 yard line, the first time either team made it to the red zone in this game. After two carries from Zonovan “Bam” Knight, the Jets hit paydirt and tied the score at 7.

But then the Bills came right back to take the lead. Stefon Diggs had a 32 yard catch-and-run, Gabriel Davis caught a six yard pass, and Khalil Shakir drew a 20 yard pass interference penalty. Nyheim Hines and Gabriel Davis had short gains that brought the Bills into a goal-to-go situation, and Allen’s QB keeper put them up 14-7.

On New York’s next drive, Matt Milano laid a wicked hit on White’s ribs, the second massive hit he’d taken in the game. This one sent White to the locker room, and on the very next play, Joe Flacco was sacked by Greg Rousseau and fumbled, which DaQuan Jones recovered. Although Gabriel Davis gained 17 yards on Buffalo’s next play from scrimmage, an offensive holding penalty was too much to overcome, and the team settled for a field goal.

With Flacco still in the game, the Bills forced another Jets punt, which Hines was able to bring back 17 yards to midfield. Once again, Buffalo had a solid drive-starter (a 16 yard run by Singletary), then sputtered in Jets territory, but Tyler Bass nailed the 49-yard field goal attempt and extended the team’s lead to 13 points.

White returned from the locker room on the next drive, but the Bills were still able to force a punt, which landed at the eight yard line. They couldn’t make any meaningful progress, though, and on their own punt attempt, Jets rookie Jermaine Johnson blew threw the line to block the punt and force a safety. It seemed like a potential game-changer for the trailing Jets, but then a few plays following the free kick, Damar Hamlin forced a fumble that Matt Milano scooped up.

Those themes continued throughout the closing minutes of the game: in the fourth quarter, the Bills offense ran 14 plays, gained 22 yards, and punted three times (with one safety). Meanwhile the Bills defense closed out the game, allowing a field goal score, forcing a fumble and a punt and a turnover on downs.

The 10-3 Bills remain the top seed in the AFC for one more week. They now have six days before their next game, a rematch with the 8-4 Miami Dolphins.

Injury report

The Jets were hurt harder than the Bills in this game. They lost Corey Davis to a concussion, Quinnen Williams to a calf injury, Mike White to a rib injury, and George Fant to an ankle injury. As each injury stacked up, it was too much for them to overcome.

The Bills weren’t totally unscathed. Ryan Bates injured his ankle in the third quarter. Greg Van Roten stepped into the lineup for Bates.

Quick hits

John Brown, the 32-year-old veteran receiver promoted from the practice squad this week, came this close to a 49-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was able to close in and break up the pass, which arrived in Brown’s arms at the goalline.

Dion Dawkins, who was gutting through an ankle injury, returned to action today, but he would’ve benefited from another week of rest. He was called four three holding penalties in this game.

HUGE day for Matt Milano, who led the team in tackles, had a TFL, two passes defended, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery. He might make the Pro Bowl for the first time this year.

Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds had nearly identical stat lines, and both were critical in using their range and physicality to dominate the Jets today.

Greg Rousseau had a tremendous day, notching his sixth and seventh sacks of the season and forcing a fumble.

A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson also stepped up with sacks today, plus some solid play against the run.

Dane Jackson continues to struggle in man-to-man coverage, at least on broadcast film. The Bills keep rotating their cornerback lineup, but at what point will they seriously bench him for someone else?

It was the worst receiving day of the year for Stefon Diggs, with three catches for 37 yards, but the weather conditions were an obvious factor.

Although the Bills offense was held in check today, they avoided the most important mistakes: turnovers. The Jets had two, the Bills had none, and that’s a big factor in today’s win.

Reggie Bush can rest easy for one more week: Nyheim Hines gained three rushing yards today, but that still leaves him at -5 for the season.

Next week

It’s only six days away, but on Saturday night, the Bills host the Miami Dolphins (8-4) hoping to avenge two losses in two weeks. The Dolphins play the Chargers tonight. Regardless of the result, if the Bills win Saturday, they’d have (at least) a two-game lead in the division with only three games remaining. It almost locks up their playoff spot.