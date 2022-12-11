Ryan Bates leaves Bills vs. Jets with an ankle injury

As the Buffalo Bills scored to take a 14-7 over the New York Jets on their first offensive drive of the second half, the play may have taken its toll on their offensive line.

After the Josh Allen touchdown run, which capped a 56-yard drive in a game that has seen more punts than points in the first half, right guard Ryan Bates was seen getting help leaving the playing field. It was quickly announced that he suffered an ankle injury, and is questionable to return.

The Buffalo offensive line has struggled at times this season as they have seen their share of ankle injuries. Most recently, left tackle Dion Dawkins missed two games with a high ankle sprain, but due to the mini bye the Bills received by virtue of a Thursday game last week, was able to get back on the field today. In last week’s game, while filling in for the injured Dawkins, David Quessenberry injured his ankle on the first drive and was hobbled for the remainder of the game. Center Mitch Morse was also out earlier this season with an ankle injury.