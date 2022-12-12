The Buffalo Bills battered New York Jets quarterback Mike White all game long as Buffalo’s defense picked up its offense during Sunday’s 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s victory over the Jets, as the Bills won their fourth straight game to remain in first place in both the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture.

Bills-Jets recap from rainy, snowy Highmark Stadium

Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills held off the Jets to improve to 10-3 on the year with their fourth consecutive win and improving their mark against AFC East foes to 2-2.

Bills news, notes, observations from Week 14

Buffalo’s defensive line, sparked by Greg Rousseau (two sacks), A.J. Epenesa (one sack), and Shaq Lawson (one sack), sacked Jets quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco four times while logging eight quarterback hits. It was the second straight week where, with Von Miller sidelined for the season, Buffalo’s young defensive ends stepped up.

Below, read how the Bills defensive line delivered another punishing performance, how Buffalo’s defense clamped down and contained the Jets’ rushing attack, why tight end Dawson Knox needs to play a larger role in the offense, and more. We also hand out report cards and share observations and key takeaways from Buffalo’s triumph over the Jets.

Bills batter Jets QB Mike White in dominant defensive effort

Mike White was under constant pressure from Buffalo’s defense, getting hit hard by Ed Oliver and Matt Milano and leaving the game twice after Buffalo delivered punishing hits on the Jets quarterback. On the day, the Bills had four sacks and eight quarterback hits overall on White and backup quarterback Joe Flacco. After the game, White was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, according to coach Robert Saleh.

