The Buffalo Bills battered New York Jets quarterback Mike White all game long as Buffalo’s defense picked up its offense during Sunday’s 20-12 win at Highmark Stadium.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s victory over the Jets, as the Bills won their fourth straight game to remain in first place in both the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture.
Bills-Jets recap from rainy, snowy Highmark Stadium
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills held off the Jets to improve to 10-3 on the year with their fourth consecutive win and improving their mark against AFC East foes to 2-2.
- Plays that shaped the game: Empty-backfield sets gave Bills’ offense a little needed juice - Buffalo News
- Bills brave elements, earn fourth win in-a-row defeating NYJ - WGR 550
- Bills found a way to win vs. the Jets. Here’s how - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills edge Jets 20-12 in rematch behind key plays from the defense | Recap, Highlights and Stats - BuffaloBills.com
- Jets vs. Bills - NFL Game Recap - December 11, 2022 | ESPN
- ‘They fell for it’: How the Bills, Dawson Knox tricked Jets into game-changing penalty - The Athletic (subscription required)
- ‘Game changer,’ ‘playmaker,’ ‘special dude’: Matt Milano again shows his importance to Bills defense - Buffalo News
- Bills draw positive reviews following fourth consecutive win - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott happy with new faces making plays - WGR 550
- Allen pleased with team’s adjustment’s throughout game - WGR 550
- Bills’ Sean McDermott defends starting Dane Jackson over Xavier Rhodes, Kaiir Elam - newyorkupstate.com
Bills news, notes, observations from Week 14
Buffalo’s defensive line, sparked by Greg Rousseau (two sacks), A.J. Epenesa (one sack), and Shaq Lawson (one sack), sacked Jets quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco four times while logging eight quarterback hits. It was the second straight week where, with Von Miller sidelined for the season, Buffalo’s young defensive ends stepped up.
Below, read how the Bills defensive line delivered another punishing performance, how Buffalo’s defense clamped down and contained the Jets’ rushing attack, why tight end Dawson Knox needs to play a larger role in the offense, and more. We also hand out report cards and share observations and key takeaways from Buffalo’s triumph over the Jets.
- Observations: Greg Rousseau, Bills’ defensive line puts in punishing performance in win over Jets - Buffalo News
- 7 observations from Bills-Jets: Defense has its day as Buffalo stays atop the AFC - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills report card: Defense lifts sputtering offense in win over Jets - Buffalo News
- Bills report card: Greg Rousseau, defensive line bail out offense to put away Jets - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills survive late comeback attempt vs. Jets, Greg Rousseau shines in 20-12 win (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Jets at Bills - WGR 550
- Ryan O’Halloran: Drawing penalty fun, but Dawson Knox’s touchdown should force Bills to prioritize him more often - Buffalo News
- “A heck of a Superman heroic performance” | Dawson Knox plays important role in Bills’ win over Jets - BuffaloBills.com
- Three questions: Jets prove again their defense is a bad matchup for Bills - Buffalo News
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Jets | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL Week 14 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN.com
- NFL Week 14 lessons: Eagles set standard for others in punching playoff ticket - The Athletic
Bills batter Jets QB Mike White in dominant defensive effort
Mike White was under constant pressure from Buffalo’s defense, getting hit hard by Ed Oliver and Matt Milano and leaving the game twice after Buffalo delivered punishing hits on the Jets quarterback. On the day, the Bills had four sacks and eight quarterback hits overall on White and backup quarterback Joe Flacco. After the game, White was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, according to coach Robert Saleh.
- Jets QB Mike White taken to hospital after loss to Bills - Buffalo News
- Mike White taken to hospital after Jets’ loss to Bills - Democrat & Chronicle
- Mike White leaves game twice after brutal hits, returns - WGR 550
- How bad did the Bills hurt Mike White? Robert Saleh gives injury update on Jets QB - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills hold off injury-laden Jets; QB Mike White heads to hospital - The Athletic
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12: Rapid recap and notes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets score, recap, and notes from Week 14: Five things we learned - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 20, Jets 12 penalty recap: A tough day for Dion Dawkins - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture: Buffalo Bills can clinch postseason berth in Week 15 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ryan Bates injury: Bills guard leaves early in second half - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...