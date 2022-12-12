Bills vs. Dolphins opening odds: Buffalo favored by 7.5 points

One down, one more to go. The Buffalo Bills began their AFC East revenge tour yesterday with a 20-12 victory over the New York Jets, and now shift their focus to a Saturday night primetime matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The Bills open this game as 7.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and seem to have all the momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Miami fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, 23-17, in concerning fashion. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 10-of-28 for 145 yards and one touchdown, ending the game with a 24.7 QBR. The touchdown came on a 60-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, who also scored on a fumble recovery that seemed to pop right in his hands while everyone else was on the ground, clearing the way for the great play. But outside of the two big plays, the offense looked very lethargic. Defensively, they were missing key pieces and it was noticeable. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw and completed just about every type of pass on the Dolphins’ secondary. But Miami’s season is far from over, and they can get right back on track with an upset win in Orchard Park, NY this Saturday night.

The Bills had an impressive victory over the Jets and their top-ranked defense, which held the Bills to just 232 total yards of offense. But quarterback Josh Allen made plays when needed, and the Bills took advantage of two turnovers at the right time. Good teams find ways to win hard games, and that’s what the Bills did.

Looking forward to the Dolphins, the offense should be able to move the ball better. There is a forecast of snow to consider, as the mix of snow and rain the Bills saw yesterday against the Jets made things difficult for the Bills offensively. Jordan Poyer was greatly missed in the first matchup between these two teams, but with Buffalo sporting a 9-0 record in games he suits up for, it’s fair to expect his presence to make a difference.

Do you think the Bills cover the spread and win? Or will the Dolphins rebound after dropping two games in a row on their west coast trip? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned in to Buffalo Rumblings this week to get prepared for this game.

On Code Of Conduct this week, Mike Golic Jr. joins me to talk about everything AFC East. Be there!