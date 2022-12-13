Bills piece together another 100-yard rushing effort vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills rushed for 102 yards on 24 carries at 4.3 yards per carry in their 20-12 win over the New York Jets. The offense wasn’t able to gain those yards using just one back, however. It took a bevy of players to churn out those yards against a very stout and talented Jets defense.

Let’s take a look at the film to see some of the different ways Buffalo attacked the Jets with their run game, and how they found a way to extend their streak of 100-yard rushing efforts as a team to 18 games.

Rushing from the shotgun

Quarterback Josh Allen starts out in the shotgun, with running back Devin Singletary next to him on his right. At the snap, Allen hands the ball off to Singletary to run left, while center Mitch Morse and left guard Rodger Saffold simultaneously pull left. Saffold blocks the edge rusher, and Morse turns up the hole to block the safety. This creates a clean hole for Singletary to run through, and there are only two defenders who can make a tackle. Tight end Dawson Knox blocks one, so now only linebacker C.J. Mosley can make the play. Singletary gets the first down and drags Mosley for extra yards.

End around with Isaiah McKenzie

On plays like this, it’s important to pay attention to what right tackle Spencer Brown does. Allen does a play fake with Singletary, then hands the ball off to receiver Isaiah McKenzie for an end around to the left — who gets to the corner with Knox as his lead blocker. Meanwhile, Brown leaks out to the second level, and when McKenzie turns up the corner, he blocks cornerback D.J. Reed.

Josh Allen and the read option

Pre-snap, Allen starts in the gun with running back James Cook to his right. At the snap, the Bills have the right side of their offensive line block down, and the left side pulls right. Allen then does a read option with running back James Cook that freezes the edge rusher. When Cook runs left, another defender turns his head to look at Cook. Allen then runs up the middle and does a great job following his blocks.

In summary

The Bills received production from everyone towards their 102-yard performance on the ground. If you were calling the plays, how would you split up the carries? McKenzie and Nyheim Hines each had one carry, Allen had 10 (most were scrambling), Singletary had eight, and Cook had four.