One-Stat Recap: Bills lock down the Jets

The Buffalo Bills notched their fourth straight win and second straight AFC East win when they beat the New York Jets, 20-12, at Highmark Stadium. The win brought them to 10-3 and maintained their position atop the AFC. It was not the strongest performance from the offense, but the defense effectively grounded the Jets.

The Bills held the Jets to 12 points — their fourth-lowest scoring output of the season, and the fewest that quarterback Mike White has ever put up in a start. White was sacked three times, threw zero touchdowns, and averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt. White has only started six games, but those metrics are either the worst or second-worst of his career.

There’s a reason White was drafted in the fifth round, but there’s also a reason he has been given the starting job over Zach Wilson, the second-overall pick in his draft, and Joe Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP. Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and the Bills’ defense made him look more like the fifth-round pick than any other team has in his career.