The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets, 20-12, in a defensive battle that really tested their offense. The win also kept them in the driver’s seat to control their own destiny and win the division and the conference headed into the playoffs.

Up next, revenge on the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins beat the Bills early in the season, and held on to bragging rights as long as they could. Now, they head to Orchard Park for the second matchup on a two-game losing streak. The Bills, on the other hand, are on a four-game win streak and have all the momentum, especially in front of Bills Mafia.

The Bills have a solid defense that can cause problems for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He has played well throughout the season, but when he faces good defenses, it appears that he struggles — and the Dolphins are not nearly as explosive as they were in the first half of the season.

Buffalo has re-signed wideout Cole Beasley in an effort to get their offense more production from the slot, while also taking some pressure off of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The running game has been a lift for this team, as well.

To talk about it all, special guest Mike Golic Jr., host of the GoJo show and contributor for DraftKings Sportsbook, will give us all the insight and keys to victory for both teams.

