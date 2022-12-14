Heading into the season, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott probably thought they had done enough to bolster the wide receiver room with the re-signing of Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, the signing of Jamison Crowder, and the drafting of Khalil Shakir to go along with Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and up-and-coming youngster Gabe Davis.

But with injuries and inconsistent productivity, the Bills have had to scramble to add targets for quarterback Josh Allen. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Buffalo has re-signed veteran wide out Cole Beasley.

Bills bring back veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley

The Bills have shown a penchant for bringing back former players who left the team, and on Tuesday, the news broke that Buffalo had signed slot receiver Cole Beasley to the team’s practice squad, two weeks after former Bills wide receiver John Brown was signed to the practice squad. What can Beasley provide for the offense?

Final thoughts on win over Jets

The Bills earned their fourth straight win, 20-12 over the New York Jets in Week 14. Before we completely turn our attention to Saturday night’s primetime showdown vs. the Miami Dolphins, check out some final observations from the victory, including why dropped passes are becoming an issue, how Buffalo’s run defense has improved dramatically from last year, how the Bills need to get better on third downs (both on offense and on defense), and more!

Bills missing Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates

During the team’s walk-through practice Tuesday, the Bills were without the services of linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and guard Ryan Bates.

Latest NFL power rankings

Riding a four-game winning streak, where do the Bills find themselves in the latest editions of the NFL’s weekly power rankings?

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings