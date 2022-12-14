Heading into the season, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott probably thought they had done enough to bolster the wide receiver room with the re-signing of Isaiah McKenzie and Jake Kumerow, the signing of Jamison Crowder, and the drafting of Khalil Shakir to go along with Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and up-and-coming youngster Gabe Davis.
But with injuries and inconsistent productivity, the Bills have had to scramble to add targets for quarterback Josh Allen. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that Buffalo has re-signed veteran wide out Cole Beasley.
Bills bring back veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley
The Bills have shown a penchant for bringing back former players who left the team, and on Tuesday, the news broke that Buffalo had signed slot receiver Cole Beasley to the team’s practice squad, two weeks after former Bills wide receiver John Brown was signed to the practice squad. What can Beasley provide for the offense?
- Receiver Cole Beasley signs with Bills’ practice squad. Move gives Josh Allen an ‘easy button’ - Buffalo News
- Cole Beasley coming out of retirement to sign with Bills (report) - newyorkupstate.com
- Beasley back on field with Bills - WGR 550
- Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, signs with Buffalo Bills - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills sign free agent WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, sign DT Brandin Bryant to active roster - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills bring WR Cole Beasley back: What we know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Watch Cole Beasley back at practice for Bills; GM says ‘I trust his hands’ (video) - newyorkupstate.com
Final thoughts on win over Jets
The Bills earned their fourth straight win, 20-12 over the New York Jets in Week 14. Before we completely turn our attention to Saturday night’s primetime showdown vs. the Miami Dolphins, check out some final observations from the victory, including why dropped passes are becoming an issue, how Buffalo’s run defense has improved dramatically from last year, how the Bills need to get better on third downs (both on offense and on defense), and more!
- Upon Further Review: Dropped passes becoming a big problem for Bills’ offense - Buffalo News
- Analysis: Improvement of Bills’ run defense over last year proves key development - Buffalo News
- Observations: Third downs – offensively and defensively – were big problem for Bills against Jets - Buffalo News
- Tre’Davious White plays every snap in Bills’ win over Jets - Buffalo News
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Big personnel didn’t dent Jets’ defensive front - Buffalo News
- Position grades: Bills’ Josh Allen keeps moving up charts as dual-threat QB - Buffalo News
- Bills rotate No. 2 cornerback spot, offense grinds out win in low-scoring game - BuffaloBills.com
Bills missing Matt Milano, Jordan Phillips, Ryan Bates
During the team’s walk-through practice Tuesday, the Bills were without the services of linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and guard Ryan Bates.
Latest NFL power rankings
Riding a four-game winning streak, where do the Bills find themselves in the latest editions of the NFL’s weekly power rankings?
- NFL Week 15 Power Rankings 2022 - 1-32 poll, plus FPI rankings - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Free-agent shopping guide for all 32 teams - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 15 - NFL.com
- PFT's Week 15 2022 NFL power rankings - ProFootballTalk
- Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team - The Ringer
- NFL Power Rankings: Jared Goff's hot streak will give Lions a tough decision for 2023 - Yahoo! Sports
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Cole Beasley news: Buffalo Bills to sign veteran WR to practice squad - Buffalo Rumblings
- Analyzing Cole Beasley’s brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 20, Jets 12: Revisiting five key Buffalo players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills 20, Jets 12: Revisiting five key Jets players to watch - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Jets game analysis: These two linemen struggled to protect Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets game One Stat Recap: Buffalo shuts down Mike White and company - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mike White injury: Breaking down Buffalo’s two hard, clean hits - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Bills preserved a 100-yard rushing streak against the Jets - barely - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills rookies 2022: James Cook, Kaiir Elam disappoint in win over Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Jets snap counts: Tre’Davious White goes coast to coast - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...