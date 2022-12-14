Three Man Rush: Remembering Mike Leach, Bowls A-Plenty, and Bills vs. Dolphins

Revenge is Best Served Cold…and Over Snow

News that the Buffalo Bills re-signed wide receiver Cole Beasley made its way through social media on Wednesday. Listen in as we share our thoughts on how this impacts the Bills heading into the last few weeks of the season.

The Bills (10-3 Overall | 2-2 Division) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-5 Overall | 2-1 Division) in Orchard Park, NY Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. EST. Weather may prove to be a hurdle for both teams as it’s forecasted to be cold and there’s potential for seven inches of snow. Tune in as we discuss the keys to a Bills victory both offensively and defensively. What do you think the Bills need to do this week to walk away with their third divisional win?

Remembering Mike Leach

Over the past few days, news of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach falling ill and being hospitalized swept through the college football community. Many prayers for his recovery were ultimately met with the heartbreaking news that he passed away Monday night after complications related to a heart condition.

Join us as we take a moment to remember Coach Leach and hear the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski share his fond memories of meeting him and following him throughout his career.

Recapping 122nd Army-Navy Game

The 122nd meeting between the two teams became an instant classic. For the first time ever, the game went into overtime, providing a memorable ending! Navy lost in heartbreaking fashion, fumbling on the goal line and giving Army the ball back to ultimately kick a field goal for the win in second OT.

2022 Heisman Reactions

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The “Big O” Jerry Ostroski has been big on this kid all season. We discuss the selection, the runner-up, (TCU quarterback Max Duggan), and whether the voters got this one right.

Bowl Games A-Plenty

Bowl season begins this weekend. There are a lot of games scheduled over the next week. We’ll dive into these three games and share our thoughts and our picks…and I might even get a final score prediction out of Jerry.

On tap this weekend:

Fenway Bowl — Cincinnati vs. Louisville / Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. / ESPN / Fenway Park, Boston, MA

— Cincinnati vs. Louisville / Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. / ESPN / Fenway Park, Boston, MA Las Vegas Bowl — No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida / Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. / ESPN / Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

— No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida / Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. / ESPN / Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV LA Bowl — Washington State vs. Fresno State / Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. / ABC / SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso's Pizza.

