Bills’ Reggie Gilliam and Ed Oliver limited in practice for second straight day

This Saturday night the Buffalo Bills have a chance to secure a playoff spot for the fourth sraight season — something that has a nice ring to it after BillsMafia endured a 17-year playoff drought. Their rematch with the Miami Dolphins won’t secure the AFC championship — that will have to wait another week — but a win would guarantee them a Wild Card spot at the least and keep them in the driver’s seat for both the division title and the conference’s number-one seed.

Here’s a look at what injuries they are dealing with as they work through this week’s practice schedule and how those injuries could affect the game-day roster.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/9VUH0ujJuZ — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 14, 2022

Bills injuries trending up

Josh Allen (elbow)

Cam Lewis (forearm)

Mitch Morse (elbow)

Reggie GIlliam (ankle)

The first three players listed above are still showing up on the injury report weekly — Morse has been here all season with an elbow injury sustained in the first half of the first game of the season — but are all full participants. The fact each are still listed here simply means they must be receiving some type of treatments throughout the week. However, there is nothing limiting them from performing the skills necessary at their respective positions. These three are good to go for Saturday (barring any changes between now and then of course).

Gilliam is another story. He’s on this list because moving from a DNP all last week to being limited this week is a big step in getting Buffalo’s only fullback back out on the field. Is it enough to see him in uniform on Saturday? It’s a little too early to tell, but if he were to progress to a full participant tomorrow, it would be a strong step toward seeing his return.

Bills injuries holding steady

Ed Oliver (pectoral)

Matt Milano (knee)

While Milano is a DNP for two days in a row, we saw the same routine for the linebacker last week and there was no limit to his play on Sunday. It would be reasonable to expect that he could be limited in practice tomorrow — and even receive a questionable designation for Saturday — but, again, that was the same cautionary procedure that the Bills used last week, and we all see how well that worked out for them.

Oliver is a new addition to the injury list this week with a pectoral injury he suffered — but was not hindered by — in last week’s win over the New York Jets. He has been limited in practice for two days this week, but it’s hard to believe he won’t be on the field Saturday. Oliver missed the Bills’ first game against the Dolphins in Miami, and he won’t want to miss a chance to help his teammates avenge that loss.

Bills injuries trending down

Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Ryan Bates (ankle)

Phillips hasn’t practiced in two weeks after injuring his right shoulder on a diving attempt to sack quarterback Mac Jones at the end of the Bills’ Week 13 win over the New England Patriots. The fact that he still isn’t praticing isn’t a good sign and the possibility of some structural damage could be looming.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said that Bates ankle was sore but that he should heal quickly. However, the offensive guard hasn’t practiced yet, and with the possible return of Ike Boettger by the end of this week, we may see him sit out a game.

We will update later this evening when Miami makes their inury report available.